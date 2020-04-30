California teachers unions bristle at Newsom suggestion schools might reopen in July

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

California teachers unions are reportedly pushing back on Gov. Gavin Newsom's suggestion this week that the state's schools could reopen in July after being closed in March due to the coronavirus.

“We recognize there’s been a learning loss because of this disruption. We’re concerned about that learning loss even into the summer,” Newsom said at a news conference while noting instruction has continued at home for many students.

The state is considering a late July or early August restart date for schools but no decisions have been made, Newsom said.

Teachers were shocked by the governor’s suggestion, the unions said, according to Politico.

Jon Bath, of the Fresno Teachers Association, called a possible reopening in July "unsafe" and "insane."

“Can you imagine being with 40 kids in a room that’s 20 by 20? As a teacher, you’re going to get it," he said.

Oakland Education Association President Keith Brown told the outlet the district is discussing opening late rather than early.

“We are very concerned about the governor’s comments. It really caught so many teachers by surprise,” Brown said. “The state has not issued any executive order around the opening of schools and that sort of thing must be negotiated between labor and school districts."

United Teachers Los Angeles said in a statement: “We urge our leaders to stay the course, and caution against prematurely lifting social distancing protections by opening schools in a way that would put students, teachers and families at risk."

The Sacramento City Teachers Association said there are too many “unknowns” to consider opening in July.

“We have to let science guide our decisions about when it’s safe to reopen schools,” President David Fisher told Politico. “But no matter what happens, it’s important for school districts to work constructively with teachers to produce the best outcomes for kids.”

California School Boards Association spokesman Troy Flint said there hasn’t been enough communication at the local level about when it’s best to reopen. “There is not a clear plan for how this would take place or much of a plan at all,” he added.

Newsom "remains committed to transparency and early collaboration as we navigate this crisis," Jesse Melgar, the governor’s press secretary, said in a statement. "In that spirit, the governor started the next set of conversations about safely resuming in-person instruction in schools, through summer programs or an earlier start of the school year."

Many schools across the country have closed through the end of the school year, although President Trump has suggested states reopen classrooms before summer.

“Some of you might start thinking about school openings, because a lot of people are wanting to have the school openings,” the president said. “It’s not a big subject, young children have done very well in this disaster that we’ve all gone through.”