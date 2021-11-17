Dems' Maryland gerrymandering maps get F ratings from Princeton project

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maps from the commission created by Maryland's Democrat-controlled legislature got "F" ratings from the Princeton Gerrymandering Project as the state grapples with a redistricting process that could eliminate its lone GOP member of Congress.

The Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission published four maps last week. Two would put Maryland's lone Republican member of Congress in a Democrat-majority district. Two would leave that Republican, Rep. Andy Harris, in a GOP majority district and preserve the current 8-1 Democrat-to-Republican split in the state's congressional delegation.

The Princeton Gerrymandering Project dinged all four maps for an alleged lack of partisan fairness and poor geographic features – meaning the districts are not compact and split counties in many cases. Meanwhile, it gave the lone map released by a "Citizens Redistricting Commission" created by GOP Gov. Larry Logan an "A."

MARYLAND GOP GOV. HOGAN TAKES PUSH TO ‘REFUND THE POLICE’ TO VIRGINIA AND BEYOND

"You don't have to be an expert to figure out the obvious: the people's maps were drawn to fairly represent our state, while the partisan politician maps were drawn in a backroom to keep their own power and pick their own voters," Hogan said in a statement to Fox News.

A representative for the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission did not respond to a request for comment sent Tuesday afternoon.

The map drawn by Hogan's commission would create seven Democrat-majority districts and two Republican-majority districts. It would keep Harris' district majority Republican while returning the state's 6th Congressional District, where Rep. David Trone, D-Md., sits, into a competitive 54-46 Republican-majority district.

That district was a Republican district for a long time before 2010. After that census the Democrat-controlled legislature and then-Gov. Martin O'Malley drew parts of the populous liberal Montgomery County suburbs into what is primarily a rural district that stretches to the far-western part of the state, sharing long borders with West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The legislature is highly unlikely to take up Hogan's map, and the governor is likely to veto maps from the legislature he dislikes. This means Maryland's redistricting process is likely to drag into court proceedings ahead of the 2022 midterms.