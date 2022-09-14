Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TECH
Published

California Gov. Newsom signs new social media transparency bill into state law

Newsom's bill also requires social media companies submit reports on their terms of service to the Attorney General

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

California governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday he had signed a new social media bill into law to further social media companies' transparency on hate and discrimination. 

AB 587, proposed by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D), requires social media companies to post their terms of service on each platform that includes specifying accepted user behavior and activities and those which go against the platform's policies. 

"Californians deserve to know how these platforms are impacting our public discourse, and this action brings much-needed transparency and accountability to the policies that shape the social media content we consume every day," Newsom said in a statement released by his office. 

The bill also requires social media companies to submit reports to the Attorney General no later than January 1, 2024 that includes the company's current terms of service, specified content categories, the company's guidelines to address said content on their individual platforms, and data relating to content violations. 

FORMER TWITTER ENGINEER ADMITS ACCESS TO USER DATA UNDER GRILLING FROM SEN. JOSH HAWLEY: 'YES OR NO?'

The Attorney General would then be subject to making "all terms of service reports submitted pursuant to those provisions" available to the general public via an internet site. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) talks with reporters after a meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in the U.S. Capitol, on Friday, July 15, 2022. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) talks with reporters after a meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in the U.S. Capitol, on Friday, July 15, 2022.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Social media has created incredible opportunities, but also real and proximate threats to our kids, to vulnerable communities, and to American democracy as we know it," Gabriel said in the statement released by Newsom's office. "This new law will finally pull back the curtain and require tech companies to provide meaningful transparency into how they are shaping our public discourse, as well as the role of social media in promoting hate speech, disinformation, conspiracy theories, and other dangerous content."

US SOLDIER LINKED TO RACIST SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS, ASSOCIATED WITH ONLINE EXTREMISM

In this photo illustration, the logos of social media applications, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, WeChat, Signal, Telegram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook are displayed on the screen of an iPhone on April 26, 2022 in Paris, France.

In this photo illustration, the logos of social media applications, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, WeChat, Signal, Telegram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook are displayed on the screen of an iPhone on April 26, 2022 in Paris, France. (Getty Images)

Newsom's social media bill is one of several recent efforts by lawmakers over the last several months to hold social media companies accountable via legislation. 

LOS ANGELES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT TARGETED BY 'RANSOMWARE ATTACK'

Back in May, the California State Assembly signed a bill that would allow parents the ability to sue social media companies for up to $250,000 in the scenario their child's excessive use of the platform resulted in harm. 

Privacy barriers and bike racks maintain a perimeter at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School, after a video was released showing the May shooting inside the school in Uvalde, Texas, U.S., July 13, 2022.

Privacy barriers and bike racks maintain a perimeter at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School, after a video was released showing the May shooting inside the school in Uvalde, Texas, U.S., July 13, 2022. (REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal)

The Social Media Platform Duty to Children Act was authored by Rep. Jordan Cunningham, R-Calif., and passed shortly after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and 2 teachers dead reignited the social media conversation. 18-year-old Salvador Ramos had posted on Facebook that he was planning on harming his mother and Robb Elementary school. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

In July, Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., introduced legislation that targets TikTok and other similar apps that they say present a clear danger to younger users. The Combating Harmful Actions with Transparency on Social Act (CHATS Act) would ultimately modify the FBI's uniform crime reporting program so as to specify which types of offenses are tied to which social media platforms. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.

More from Politics