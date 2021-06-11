Caitlyn Jenner says California bullet train funds should be redirected to 'completely finish' border wall

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner said this week that money from the state’s bullet train project should be redirected to "completely finish the wall" on California's U.S.-Mexico border.

"Right now we’re spending billions on a high-speed train to nowhere," Jenner told KABC, referring to California’s years-long bullet train project. "Take some of that money, go down to the border wall and completely finish on state land," Jenner said. "Completely finish the wall. We need protection."

She added: "But, for those hardworking great people that are here, I want them to be able to get legal status."

CAITLYN JENNER ‘STRONGLY’ SUPPORTS BORDER WALL

Jenner, a reality television star, businesswoman, and gold medalist, discussed immigration in an interview this week saying the wall, Trump’s paramount 2016 campaign promise, should be finished.

Last month, Jenner said she "strongly" supports the border wall, and said as governor she would end California’s status as a "sanctuary state," and work to fix a "broken immigration system.

"I would see to it that violent illegal criminals are DEPORTED IMMEDIATELY," Jenner said in an email to supporters last month.

Jenner also told Fox News’ Sean Hannity last month she is "all for the wall."

"I am all for the wall, I would secure the wall. We can't have a state, we can't have a country, without a secure wall," she said.

Jenner also seemed to support undocumented immigrants living in the country.

"You have two questions here," she said. "One is stopping people from coming in illegally into the state. And then the second question is, what do we do with the people that are here? We are a compassionate country, okay? We are a compassionate state."

"I mean, some people we're going to send back, OK, no question about that," she added. "But I have met some of the greatest immigrants into our country."

President Biden, upon taking office, stopped construction of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico Border; but in April, the Department of Homeland Security said it is working to fix what it described as "dangerous erosion" along a 14-mile stretch of border wall construction in California.

DHS specified that it is working to "remediate dangerous soil erosion" in San Diego, which it looped in as part of a number of measures to address the damage that it blamed on the prior administration’s wall construction.

GROWING OPPOSITION IN CALIFORNIA TO NEWSOM RECALL, POLL SHOWS

"Improper compaction of soil and construction materials along a wall segment constructed by the prior administration is causing dangerous erosion along a 14-mile stretch in San Diego, California," it said in an April 30 statement . "DHS will begin necessary backfill projects to ensure the safety of nearby border communities."

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, has sought to tie Jenner to Trump— but she said this week that she didn’t vote for the former commander-in-chief during the 2020 presidential election.

"He did some really good things with the economy for this state, international. He did some good things," Jenner said. "His messaging was terrible."

"I feel like I’m the face of the Republican Party for the future," Jenner said. "I want to bring the Republican Party to me and be more inclusive."



Fox News' Morgan Phillips and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.