Buttigieg outlines his first day as president on The Daily Show

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg appeared on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” Monday and discussed what he would do on his first day as president if he won the general election in 2020.

The mayor of South Bend told Noah the first thing he would tackle is the electoral process itself.

“I think-- Day One-- you launch a package of Democratic reforms to strengthen our democracy, making voter registration easier-- making it easier to get to the polls,” Buttigieg said.

TUNE IN: FOX NEWS TO JOST PETE BUTTIGIEG TOWN HALL MAY 19

“Launching a reform to the Electoral College based on the idea that you might say is simplistic but you want to give the presidency to whoever gets the most votes," Buttigieg said.

From there Buttigieg added that he would set his sights on “depoliticizing” the Supreme Court.

“Launching a commission to propose measures that would depoliticize the Supreme Court. I mean big deep structural reforms that need to happen,” Buttigieg said.

The mayor said climate change was also at the top of his list.

Noah pressed Buttigieg on his reported inability to connect with African-American voters.

Buttigieg said he would continue to work on his outreach with the community and touted South Bend as a racially diverse city. He talked about his experiences with racial issues as mayor noting that he learned “good intentions were not enough” and that something needed to be done at a national level to fix inequalities.

Buttigieg met earlier with Rev. Al Sharpton in Harlem for lunch and a political discussion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buttigieg talked about what he learned on the job as mayor before taking a shot at President Trump.

“What you learn is the job has not just a policy element-- not just a management element-- but also this intangible part, the moral part which is calling people to their highest values. It’s actually probably the thing we’re most grievously missing right now in the White House. And we really need it, it really matters,” Buttigieg said.