Buttigieg faces grilling on Harris’ immigration record: ‘Let’s get real’

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg defended the Biden-Harris administration's handling of illegal immigration in a heated back-and-forth with Fox News' Shannon Bream on Sunday.

Buttigieg appeared in his personal capacity as a special guest on "Fox News Sunday" and attempted to deflect criticisms of Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris and Democrats have attempted to flip the script on her 2021 mission to address border issues, a mission that led to the media widely calling her "border czar" at the time.

"Let's be very clear about this because there has been a lot of mischaracterization. She was not in charge of the border. The Homeland Security Department is in charge of the border. She did do something important, though. She was assigned to conduct diplomacy with Central American countries, knowing that that's part of the bigger picture of what's affecting the border. And you know what? Those Central American countries are among the few countries to see their numbers go down in terms of the source of migrants who are seen at the border," Buttigieg said.

"Not by much," Bream countered.

Buttigieg went on to argue that President Biden had only failed to pass comprehensive immigration reform thanks to former President Trump's intervention.

"[Biden] wanted Congress to resolve [immigration] because that would have been more durable. But when Trump came in, talked Republicans out of their own bipartisan project because he didn't want the issue to get better. Remember, the worse things are at the border, the better things get for Donald Trump. So he has a vested interest in it remaining chaotic down there," Buttigieg said.

Bream pushed back on the claim, however, saying that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other Republican lawmakers had objected to provisions Democrats slipped into the border bill.

"Let's get real. You know why they didn't move forward," Buttigieg insisted. "They moved forward because Donald Trump swooped in and said I don't want Joe Biden to get a win."

"Many of them felt that it was a flawed piece of legislation that had too many loopholes and things they couldn't support," Bream said.

Buttigieg is one of many top Democrats who have jumped to defend Harris on her immigration policy since her rapid ascension as the presumptive Democratic nominee in 2024.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., accused Republicans of "making up" the title of "border czar." His comments came just before six members of his House Democratic Caucus voted to criticize her handling of the migrant crisis.

"We have a single legislative item that is on the floor today… it’s a fake and fraudulent resolution cooked up, I think, by one of the representatives from New York – continues to embarrass herself regularly – that lies about the vice president," Jeffries told reporters at his weekly press conference.

"She was never assigned the position of border czar. They're making that up, because the extreme MAGA Republicans are in full meltdown," he added.