Anti-Trump Dem says break-in at his office 'probably not related to my politics'

The Houston office of Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Green was broken into Thursday morning, but it doesn't appear that anything was taken, authorities said.

Whether the crime was politically motivated was unclear, they said. But the congressman expressed his doubts.

"My belief is that this is probably not related to my politics," Green told Houston's KPRC-TV. "[I] can never be sure until we have someone apprehended and get additional information."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Houston police responded to a report of a break-in around 8:50 a.m. inside a commercial building where Green's office is located, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Surveillance video obtained by Houston's KPRC-TV shows two burglars dressed in black with their faces covered making a hole in a wall leading to Green's office. The suspects allegedly made more holes and hit several other adjacent businesses, including a pharmacy and law office, reports said.

Green, 71, has served in Congress since January 2005. He represents Texas' 9th Congressional District, which covers the southwestern portion of the Houston metropolitan area. He has previously called for the impeachment of President Trump.

The U.S. Capitol Police - which is in charge of protecting members of Congress - was notified of the incident.