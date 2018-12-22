Brett McGurk, US envoy to anti-ISIS coalition, resigns in wake of Trump decision to pull troops from Syria

Brett McGurk, the U.S. envoy for the global coalition to defeat Islamic State (ISIS), has resigned in the wake of President Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria, Fox News confirmed Saturday -- coming on the heels of the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis earlier this week.

U.S. officials said this week that the Trump administration is making plans to pull all 2,000 troops out of Syria, and Trump later tweeted that “we have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency.”

Ground troops moved into Syria in 2015 to combat ISIS amid the Syrian civil war. Trump had talked about pulling out of Syria before, but military leaders had warned about ISIS re-emerging should the U.S. do so.

On Thursday, Trump announced that Mattis was retiring in February. Mattis’ resignation letter said that Trump had a right to a Defense Secretary “whose views are better aligned with yours” on policy.

The Associated Press, which first reported the resignation, reported that McGurk, appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2015, said in a resignation letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that ISIS was on the run, but wasn’t yet defeated and that U.S. work in Syria wasn’t yet done.

McGurk had said in a Dec. 11 press conference that “enduring defeat of a group like this means you can’t just defeat their physical space and then leave.”

“Nobody is saying that they are going to disappear. Nobody is that naive,” he told reporters. “So we want to stay on the ground and make sure that stability can be maintained in these areas.”

An official told the Associated Press that McGurk was planning to leave the job in mid-February, but felt he could no longer continue after Trump’s decision and Mattis’ resignation.

Fox News has learned that McGurk submitted his resignation letter on Friday, a day after Secretary Mattis resigned. His resignation is effective December 31.

McGurk previously served as a deputy assistant secretary of state for Iraq and Iran, and led secret side talks with Iran about the release of American prisoners during the negotiations for the Iran nuclear deal.

McGurk had previously worked as a Supreme Court law clerk to the late Chief Justice William Rehnquist. He had also served on former President George W. Bush’s National Security Council staff, where in 2007 and 2008, he was the lead U.S. negotiator on security agreements with Iraq.

McGurk’s departure is the latest sign of criticism from Trump’s allies in his administration, and in Congress, for the decision.

On Saturday, Trump said that ISIS is “largely defeated” and that other countries, such as Turkey could take care of whatever is left.

“We’re coming home!” he tweeted.

Fox News' Nicholas Kalman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.