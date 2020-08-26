Bret Baier calls Biden denunciation of violence 'very late in coming' after DNC silence on issue

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's denunciation of the violence in Wisconsin is "very late in coming," "Special Report" host Bret Baier observed on "The Five" Wednesday.

Biden condemned the violence in Kenosha after three nights of unrest sparked by the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

BIDEN SAYS 'NEEDLESS VIOLENCE WON'T HEAL US' AFTER BLAKE SHOOTING

“It is needless violence,” Biden said in a video posted on Twitter. “Violence that endangers lives and guts businesses and shutters businesses that serve the community. That's wrong.”

The former vice president went on to say that America needs to unite, heal, do justice, and end violence and systemic racism.

TRUMP SENDING FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT, NATIONAL GUARD TO KENOSHA AFTER JACOB BLAKE SHOOTING

"They’re [Democrats] going to point to it, again and again, saying he’s denounced this violence," Baier said. "But, he did not do it at the DNC, at the convention."

The Fox News chief political anchor added that Democrats' silence on the issue "gave Republicans an opening ... and this week they took it.

"You’ve heard this again and again and again about Democrats not speaking out on violence," he went on. "Now, the question is, where does this go?

"I’ve heard Democrats blaming the Trump campaign and the Trump Administration for the chaos ... [but] that doesn’t seem to fly."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.