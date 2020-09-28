10 guns confiscated from Trump aide Parscale’s home after call from wife: police

Police officers confiscated 10 guns from former Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale's home on Sunday after a neighbor called police following an argument between Parscale and his wife, according to police reports.

Parscale was taken to a Florida hospital on Sunday by Fort Lauderdale police after a brief but tense standoff in which he barricaded himself in his home with firearms and threatened to harm himself, officials said.

Parscale's wife, Candice, told police that Parscale had started loading a handgun while they were arguing. She "immediately fled" the couple's home and met the neighbor who called the police, responding officer Timothy Skaggs wrote in a report.

Candice Parscale "heard a loud bang shortly after [then] they realized that Bradley did not shoot himself when they heard Bradley ranting and pacing around the residence," Skaggs wrote.

Police made note of bruises on Candice Parscale.

"While speaking with Candice I observed several bruises on both arms (photographs were taken and uploaded into evidence.com) which she advised occurred a few days ago, during a physical altercation with Bradley, which she did not report," Skaggs wrote.

Brad Parscale was tackled by SWAT officers on his driveway and had a beer in his hand, according to police documentation.

“We went out and it was very short,” Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich told the Sun-Sentinel on Sunday. “We went and got him help.”

Parscale was replaced as Trump’s campaign manager in mid-July by veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien after a series of polls showed the president trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. He is currently the senior adviser for data and digital operations.

Dietrich added that Parscale did not threaten police and willingly went with law enforcement under Florida’s Baker Act – a law that allows police to detain a person who they believe is a threat to themselves or others. Parscale was taken to a local hospital.

“Politics aside, this fellow obviously suffers from emotional distress,” Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis told the Sun-Sentinel. "I’m glad he didn’t do any harm to himself or others. I commend our SWAT team for being able to negotiate a peaceful ending to this."

Parscale ran Trump’s digital advertising in 2016 and was credited with helping bring about his surprise victory.

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly, Nick Givas, John Roberts, Kathleen Reuschle, Gregg Re and Ashley Cozzolino contributed to this report.