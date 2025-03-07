Expand / Collapse search
Border security

Border state lawmaker demands Border Patrol agents be paid during pending shutdown: 'Above and beyond'

Texas Rep Monica De La Cruz is introducing the legislation

Adam Shaw By Adam Shaw Fox News
Published
Border Patrol chief says Mexico is putting ‘a lot’ of their troops on southern border to stem illegal crossings Video

Border Patrol chief says Mexico is putting ‘a lot’ of their troops on southern border to stem illegal crossings

Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks joins ‘The Story’ to discuss the progress he claims the Trump administration is making on border security.

FIRST ON FOX: A border state lawmaker is pushing to ensure that Border Patrol agents are paid in the case of a government shutdown -- just as funding deadlines are looming in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, is reintroducing the Pay Our Border Patrol and Customs Agents Act, which would ensure that the salaries of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) employees are paid in the case of any government shutdown in FY 2025.

Specifically, it would cover the salaries and expenses of any Border Patrol agents and the Office of Field Operations, which staffs ports of entry.

GOP REBELS HEAD TO WHITE HOUSE FOR MEETING TO AVOID GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Monica De La Cruz

Rep. Monica De La Cruz, whose district is also on the border, is introducing the legislation. (Getty Images)

"Border Patrol Agents go above and beyond to ensure our communities are protected and our border is secure," De La Cruz said in a statement. 

"Under President Trump’s leadership, Border Patrol Agents can fully carry out their duties and, as a result, are reporting historically low numbers of illegal crossings. We cannot let politics jeopardize their hard-earned paycheck," she said. The bill has 16 co-sponsors, including lawmakers from states along the border. 

The bill’s reintroduction comes amid concerns about whether there could be a government shutdown in the coming weeks. Congressional negotiators punted FY 2025 funding twice since October by passing a continuing resolution.

A task force arrests illegal migrants in Florida

Close-up of a CBP Border Patrol Federal Agent patch in St Johns County on I-95 in St Johns County, Florida, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Stephanie Keith for Fox News Digital)

Congress could risk a partial government shutdown on President Donald Trump's watch if nothing is done by the end of March 14. To avoid that, however, GOP leaders are looking to pass another continuing resolution, this time through the end of fiscal year 2025.

However, lawmakers are at an impasse over the Democratic demands that the resolution include assurances that Trump will not overstep Congress and spend less money than what is appropriated. 

VANCE TAKES VICTORY IN BORDER VISIT AS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT NUMBERS PLUMMET 

De La Cruz’s bill, should it pass, would prevent any Border Patrol agents being affected if that did happen.

Trump praises U.S. Border Patrol agent Roberto Ortiz Video

"With the upcoming funding deadline, the bipartisan Pay Our Border Patrol and Customs Agents Act will ensure agents and officers continue to be paid during any potential lapse in government funding," De La Cruz said.

The bill’s reintroduction comes just after President Trump and Vice President JD Vance touted a sharp drop in border crossings since they took office, with Vance visiting the border in Texas and praising the work that Border Patrol agents are doing.

Fox News' Liz Elkind contributed to this report.

