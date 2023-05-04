Border state lawmaker blasts Biden's immigration 'lies' after four-time deported migrant arrested for murder

EXCLUSIVE: One border state lawmaker is taking the Biden administration to task over what he says are its "lies" about illegal immigration into the United States.

In a Thursday letter to the White House, Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, ripped Biden's "egregious border policies" that have led to a record number of migrant encounters with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents, and accused Democrats, including press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, of "continuously spreading misinformation" about the border.

"Under your tenure as president, our nation has witnessed a disastrous increase in illegal crossings at the southwest border, with more than 6 million encounters since the day you took office," Gooden wrote. "Instead of providing effective solutions, you refuse to even acknowledge the full extent of this crisis while favoring political agendas and capitulating to the radical left."

Gooden specifically pointed to an instance earlier this week in which Jean-Pierre claimed during a daily White House press briefing that illegal immigration had fallen 90% under the Biden administration despite fiscal year 2022 ending with the highest number of migrant encounters ever recorded.

"The American people do not believe the White House’s lies when surging crime at the border continues to destroy our communities and harm innocent families," Gooden wrote, before mentioning the capture of accused murderer Francisco Oropesa earlier this week.

Oropesa, a Mexican national who CBP sources have said has been previously deported four times, allegedly entered his neighbor's house last week and killed five people, including an eight-year-old child. He was apprehended Tuesday after a days-long manhunt.

Gooden went on to warn that the pending end of Title 42 would lead to masses of migrants attempting to enter the U.S., potentially overwhelming law enforcement and military personnel deployed in anticipation.

"Meanwhile, no real solution or plan to deal with yet another migrant surge has been announced by your administration. Lives have been lost, and communities have been destroyed due to careless open border policies," he wrote.

"Drug and human trafficking have endangered the American people in all corners of the country. The border crisis should surpass partisan politics, but this cannot happen if Democratic leadership refuses to work with Republicans on this issue. I hope you will open your eyes to this ongoing crisis and take decisive action to secure our borders and safeguard the American people," he added.

The White House did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.