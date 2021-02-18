Border mayor begs Biden to stop releasing illegal immigrants into his city amid winter storm

A Texas border mayor is begging President Biden to help his town struggling under extreme weather conditions, the coronavirus pandemic, and an influx of undocumented migrants crossing the border.

"I am pleading and requesting with you to please put a halt to any measures regarding the release of immigrants awaiting court dates, into the city of Del Rio and surrounding areas," Bruno Lozano, Mayor of Del Rio, Texas said in a video message to Biden Wednesday.

Del Rio is home to 50,000 residents, but with the recent influx in undocumented migrants being released by Border Patrol -- largely due to coronavirus restrictions that limit holding times for illegal immigrants -- the small town has been unable to keep up.

Winter storms throughout Texas have meant that 3 million people were without power by mid-week, though as of Thursday authorities estimate the figure is closer to 500,000.

But water resources in the Lone Star state have been jeopardized and 7 million people have been placed under an advisory to boil water prior to any consumption – including those in Del Rio.

"If you do send these individuals into our community, we will be forced to make a decision to leave them without resources under these dire circumstances," the mayor said as images of empty grocery stores coupled with long lines appeared on the screen.

"Please make another plan for this federal issue," he pleaded.

He suggested that if the Biden administration does not reverse its plans on releasing undocumented migrants from border facilities, that they instead supply means to "accommodate them safely under these extreme circumstances."

Apart from requesting additional aid to address migrant needs, he said the town is in dire need of supplies, water, and "an equal distribution of power" throughout Del Rio.

"We have been outsourcing dialysis treatments for at-need persons within our community," he said.

Lozano said "releasing the migrant population without any COVID-19 protocols is undermining" the administration's commitment to tackling COVID-19.

The city has been relying on municipal buildings to not only house citizens who have struggled with the recent frigid weather and lack of resources but to distribute vaccines as well.

"I cannot mix the migrant population with Del Rio residents that are extremely vulnerable and have been displaced due to the extreme weather," he said. "We may be a small town that is off of your radar, but we are a community of 50,000 people who need your attention."

Fox News could not immediately reach the Texas mayor or the White House to confirm whether the Biden administration received his plea for help.