Border crisis continues, November encounters up 140% over same time last year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Customs and Border Protection figures show agents reported 173,620 encounters at the southern border in November, a staggering increase of 140 percent from the same time last year.

The figures, which the agency released Friday afternoon, show border encounters in November climbed by nearly 10,000 from the previous month. A little over half of the individuals encountered at the border in November were processed for expulsion under Title 42 procedures, the agency said.

The numbers indicate that President Biden's administration still has been unable to find a solution to the border crisis, which has hit historic levels.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.