Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

IMMIGRATION
Published

Border crisis continues, November encounters up 140% over same time last year

Border numbers indicate Biden admin still unable to solve border crisis

By Peter Hasson | Fox News
close
Yuma, Arizona mayor says number of migrant border crossings is 'staggering' Video

Yuma, Arizona mayor says number of migrant border crossings is 'staggering'

Mayor of Yuma, Arizona Douglas Nicholls on the border crisis.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Customs and Border Protection figures show agents reported 173,620 encounters at the southern border in November, a staggering increase of 140 percent from the same time last year. 

The figures, which the agency released Friday afternoon, show border encounters in November climbed by nearly 10,000 from the previous month. A little over half of the individuals encountered at the border in November were processed for expulsion under Title 42 procedures, the agency said. 

The numbers indicate that President Biden's administration still has been unable to find a solution to the border crisis, which has hit historic levels

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

More from Politics