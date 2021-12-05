Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Obituary
Published

Longtime GOP senator and presidential candidate Bob Dole dead at 98

'It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep,' the Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
close
WWII Foundation honors former Sen. Bob Dole Video

WWII Foundation honors former Sen. Bob Dole

French embassy presents Legion of Honor award to WWII veterans.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole died Sunday morning at age 98, his wife's foundation announced.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep," the Elizabeth Dole Foundation tweeted. "At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years. More information coming soon. #RememberingBobDole"

BIDEN VISITS BOB DOLE AT HIS DC HOME AFTER LUNG CANCER REVELATION

Dole, the former Kansas GOP senator, announced earlier this year that he was being treated for stage 4 lung cancer. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is survived by his wife, former North Carolina GOP Sen. Elizabeth Dole, who is 85.

More from Politics