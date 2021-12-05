Longtime GOP senator and presidential candidate Bob Dole dead at 98

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole died Sunday morning at age 98, his wife's foundation announced.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep," the Elizabeth Dole Foundation tweeted. "At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years. More information coming soon. #RememberingBobDole"

Dole, the former Kansas GOP senator, announced earlier this year that he was being treated for stage 4 lung cancer.

He is survived by his wife, former North Carolina GOP Sen. Elizabeth Dole, who is 85.