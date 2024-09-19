Black activist to blast Biden admin energy agenda allegedly causing low-income households to 'suffer most'

A director at a leading Black activist group is expected to slam the Biden administration's energy agenda for prioritizing climate policies over the affordability crisis, according to an internal preview of Capitol Hill testimony.

Donna Jackson, the director of membership development at Project 21, a Black think tank at the National Center for Public Policy Research that seeks to promote the views of African Americans, is expected to testify during a House Budget Committee hearing Thursday dubbed, "The Cost of the Biden Energy Crisis."

According to a copy of Jackson's prepared remarks, she will comment on the cost of household appliances, electric vehicle mandates and how the housing affordability crisis is affecting Black Americans.

"Cars are also indispensable to raising a family. As a single mom who raised five kids, don’t even try to tell me that I could have done that by relying on public transportation," Jackson says in prepared remarks.

"Dangling free money in front of low-income households does not make up for the damage done. Whether it is proposals to give $25,000 to new home buyers or the generous tax credits to buy EVs, or government rebates for politically-correct appliances, no handout can substitute for getting rid of these policies," the activist is expected to tell the committee.

Jackson will also rail against the Biden administration's "Green New Deal-style policies."

"These green policies are a bad deal for the American people, and it is low-income households that suffer most when energy affordability is no longer the priority."

Jackson is expected to conclude her speech by discussing energy poverty, specifically how the continued use of coal, oil and natural gas would "ensure real energy abundance and affordability."

Other witnesses expected at the hearing include Diana Furchtgott-Roth, director of the Center for Energy, Climate, and Environment at The Heritage Foundation; Alex Epstein, president and founder of the Center for Industrial Progress, and Trevor Higgins, senior vice president for Energy and Environment, Center for American Progress.