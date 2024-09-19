Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Energy

Black activist to blast Biden admin energy agenda allegedly causing low-income households to 'suffer most'

The House Budget Committee will hold a hearing titled 'The Cost of the Biden Energy Crisis'

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
close
Energy is the ‘foundation of America’s growth’: Jets owner Woody Johnson Video

Energy is the ‘foundation of America’s growth’: Jets owner Woody Johnson

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson shares insights from former President Trump’s meeting with top economy movers on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

A director at a leading Black activist group is expected to slam the Biden administration's energy agenda for prioritizing climate policies over the affordability crisis, according to an internal preview of Capitol Hill testimony.

Donna Jackson, the director of membership development at Project 21, a Black think tank at the National Center for Public Policy Research that seeks to promote the views of African Americans, is expected to testify during a House Budget Committee hearing Thursday dubbed, "The Cost of the Biden Energy Crisis."

According to a copy of Jackson's prepared remarks, she will comment on the cost of household appliances, electric vehicle mandates and how the housing affordability crisis is affecting Black Americans. 

"Cars are also indispensable to raising a family. As a single mom who raised five kids, don’t even try to tell me that I could have done that by relying on public transportation," Jackson says in prepared remarks. 

BIDEN PLEDGES $7.3B IN ‘CLEAN ENERGY’ SPENDING WITH NATIONAL DEBT AT $35T

Biden giving remarks

President Biden withdrew from his re-election bid in late July, endorsing Vice President Harris as his replacement. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg)

"Dangling free money in front of low-income households does not make up for the damage done. Whether it is proposals to give $25,000 to new home buyers or the generous tax credits to buy EVs, or government rebates for politically-correct appliances, no handout can substitute for getting rid of these policies," the activist is expected to tell the committee.

BIDEN-HARRIS ADMIN HAS ‘FAILED’ REPEATEDLY ON HEALTH CARE: ANALYSIS

Jackson will also rail against the Biden administration's "Green New Deal-style policies." 

Chevy Bolt charges

A Chevrolet Bolt plugged in at a charging station in Hudson, New York, on Sept. 3, 2024. (Angus Mordant/Getty Images)

"These green policies are a bad deal for the American people, and it is low-income households that suffer most when energy affordability is no longer the priority."

Jackson is expected to conclude her speech by discussing energy poverty, specifically how the continued use of coal, oil and natural gas would "ensure real energy abundance and affordability."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other witnesses expected at the hearing include Diana Furchtgott-Roth, director of the Center for Energy, Climate, and Environment at The Heritage Foundation; Alex Epstein, president and founder of the Center for Industrial Progress, and Trevor Higgins, senior vice president for Energy and Environment, Center for American Progress.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics