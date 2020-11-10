Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Faith
Published

Trump faith adviser Bishop Harry Jackson dead at 66

Maryland pastor met with Trump multiple times

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

Bishop Harry Jackson Jr., a Maryland pastor and unofficial faith adviser for President Trump, died Monday at age 66, his church announced.

"It is with a heavy heart that we notify you that our beloved Bishop Harry R. Jackson, Jr. has transitioned to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020," Hope Christian Church wrote on its website. "Information about the memorial service will be forthcoming."

POPE FRANCIS SUPPORTS LAW FOR SAME-SEX CIVIL UNIONS IN NEW DOCUMENTARY: 'THEY ARE CHILDREN OF GOD'

"Please pray for the Jackson Family's comfort and respect their right to privacy at this time," the statement continued.

President Trump participates in an Easter Blessing with Bishop Harry Jackson at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump participates in an Easter Blessing with Bishop Harry Jackson at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Jackson met with Trump multiple times, and attended the president's closing speech at the Republican National Convention in August and the White House ceremony announcing Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court in September, Religion News Service reported.

He also authored the book "A Manifesto: Christian America’s Contract with Minorities."

Bishop Harry Jackson Jr. on the impact of violence and destruction in AmericaVideo

Condolences for Jackson's family poured in on social media.

HOW ALEX TREBEK SPENT HIS LAST DAY

"Bishop Harry Jackson transitioned to Heaven today. A dear friend and co laborer and advocate for justice and Jesus above all. One of the great ones!" pastor Jack Graham wrote on Twitter.

"I am stunned and saddened to learn of the death of my friend and brother in Christ Bishop Harry Jackson," author Eric Metaxas wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Jackson had spoken with "Fox & Friends Weekend" about division in the U.S. in early September.

"We've got to unify along Christian values, across minority and white lines. ... Let's set a new agenda," Jackson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' inquiry to the White House was not immediately returned.

-
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election