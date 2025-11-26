Bipartisan support, outrage pour in after 'targeted' DC shooting of National Guardsmen: 'Horrific'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lawmakers from across the political spectrum began expressing support amid news that two West Virginia National Guard members were shot blocks away from the White House Wednesday afternoon.

After news of the shooting, members of the West Virginia delegation were quick to respond, as was Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump, who referred to the suspected shooter as an "animal."

"The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform as details of the shooting emerged.

"God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!"

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey, a Republican, said he and his wife were "devastated" to hear the news.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the two West Virginia National Guardsmen remain in critical condition, correcting an earlier report from Morrisey that the pair had died.

Both of West Virginia's two Republican senators also chimed in, offering thoughts and prayers but did not shed any additional details. Democrats from the state expressed messages of support as well.

"Tonight, our hearts are heavy for the two members of the West Virginia National Guard shot in Washington, D.C.," Del. Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, the West Virginia Democratic Party chairman, told Fox News. "This cowardly and tragic act of violence should never happen in this country, and our hearts grieve for the families who are dealing with this senseless tragedy.

"This tragedy transcends party lines. Two families will now have to spend Thanksgiving in agony for their loved ones, who did nothing wrong and answered their call of duty. We honor these soldiers’ service, sacrifice and courage. We hope and pray for the best. These young men and their brothers and sisters in uniform represent the very best of us and the very best of West Virginia."

Democrats outside West Virginia spoke up as well, including some of the party's top national leaders, such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who slammed "political violence" in his response despite no confirmed reports about a motive.

"There must be zero tolerance for violence — of any kind — against the brave men and women in uniform who selflessly serve our communities and our country," Newsom said of the shooting. "The shooting of National Guard members in Washington, D.C. is horrific and unacceptable. Jen and I are praying for the service members, their families, and the entire National Guard community."

Maryland Democratic Gov. Wes Moore reached across the aisle as well to offer assistance to Morrisey.

"We condemn this violence in the strongest possible terms and we are holding the Guard, their families, and their loved ones close in our hearts," Moore said. "I have reached out to [Morrisey] and [Capito] to offer any support. We are closely monitoring the situation for updates."

Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll said Wednesday the lone gunman allegedly "came around the corner" in an "ambush" style attack and opened fire on the two National Guardsmen. Other members of the National Guard nearby reportedly heard the gunfire and intervened, restraining the suspect after he had been shot, Carroll said.

It remains unclear who fired the shot that wounded the suspect, and suspect individual has not yet been identified.

