Chinese Communist Party condemned by bipartisan resolution for 100 years of human rights abuses

In preparation for the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) centenary anniversary next week, a bipartisan group of lawmakers submitted a resolution Friday condemning China’s human rights abuses over the last 100 years.

Led by Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher, the resolution lists atrocities committed by the CCP against its own people dating back to 1930 and pledges to stand with the "Chinese people in their struggle for liberty."

The resolution was co-sponsored by Republican Reps. Michael McCaul of Texas, Elise Stefanik of New York, and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania. Three Democratic House members also signed onto the bill, Reps. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, and Jared Golden of Maine.

More than 30 instances of human rights abuses were listed by the lawmakers, ranging from the annexation of Tibet in 1951 to the "grotesque human rights abuses" against the Uighurs in Xinjiang starting in 2017.

"The House of Representatives condemns the Chinese Communist Party for 100 years of gross violations of human rights, including repression, torture, mass imprisonment, and genocide," Gallagher wrote in the resolution.

The group called on the U.S. and "like-minded allies and partners to support human rights in the People’s Republic of China" and said it "looks forward to the day that the Chinese Communist Party no longer exists."

China is preparing for massive celebrations on July 1 and has closed Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, the Forbidden City palace complex, and other top tourist sites, according to reports this week.

An aerial show appears to also be planned for the festivities as air force squadrons have reportedly conducted flyovers – but the CCP has not yet announced what exactly is in store.

Amid the preparations, Gallagher and Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian have engaged in a heated back and forth on social media this week.

In a Fox News article by Gallagher, he outlined the importance of uncovering the origins of the coronavirus, and referred to the global pandemic as "China’s Chernobyl."

The Wisconsin Republican has been critical of China’s "cover-up" of the virus by refusing to allow an open and transparent investigation into the virus’ origins – solidifying the theory for some that pandemic was a result of a lab leak.

Zhao shot back at the congressmen on Twitter and suggested the virus actually originated at Fort Detrick, an Army base located in Maryland.

"It was exciting to see my favorite wolf warrior diplomat, Mr. Zhao Lijian himself, go on Twitter and call me out," Gallagher said in a video message responding to a tweet that has now been removed.

"This is the CCP’s new crazy propaganda campaign," the congressman continued. "That this whole thing didn’t start at the biosafety level-four lab in China, where the whole outbreak began, but rather started in at a lab in America."

"This is gaslighting in its purest form," he added.