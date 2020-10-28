Bill McGurn slams 'outrageous behavior' from media suppressing Hunter Biden allegations

After Hunter Biden’s former business associate Tony Bobulinsky gave an interview on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Tuesday, Wall Street Journal columnist Bill McGurn said the story has been covered up by the media and social media companies.

"I did watch the entire interview because I am very interested in this. This is part of the reason the Big Tech companies try to suppress the New York Post story. They don't want anyone to ask Joe Biden these tough questions," McGurn told "America's Newsroom."

"Now, there is no evidence yet that Joe Biden was part of the deals, took the money. But, this man has a lot of emails, he sounds very credible to me and I think we should at least be asking the questions and there is a deliberate effort to see no evil, speak no evil, hear no evil, and he has a lot of information," McGurn said.

"What seems to be is that the answer to this from the Biden administration is Russian disinformation, even though the DNI says there is no evidence of that. There is just outrageous behavior all around and these are questions that should be asked."

McGurn's comments came after he published an op-ed addressing social media companies and the media covering up the events surrounding former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter's suspicious ties with foreign business companies.

He wrote in the op-ed, "At the moment, the hard questions Mr. Biden is avoiding are about the lucrative deals his son made with politically connected Chinese and Ukrainian businesses, sometimes while riding alongside his father in Air Force 2. This past week, one of Hunter Biden’s former business partners, Anthony Bobulinski, accused the former vice president of lying when he said he never discussed his son’s overseas business dealings – and the Hunter Biden story became a Joe Biden story."

"And not only the press. When the New York Post published texts and emails from the laptop, along with an explanation of how they came into the Post’s possession, Twitter and Facebook ran interference by suppressing the story – and the Post – on their platforms," McGurn wrote.

Biden and his presidential campaign are staying silent after Biden’s former business associate went public to say he met twice in the past with the former vice president – despite past statements from Biden on the campaign trail that he had no involvement with or discussions about his family's overseas business ventures.

That associate, Tony Bobulinski, during his interview with Carlson, detailed his alleged meetings with the former vice president – one of which took place on May 2, 2017, according to text messages first reported by Fox News last week.

McGurn also blasted Big Tech companies, calling out executives who are facing “two problems” with the “left” and the “right."

“I think it is extraordinary that the New York Post, which I used to work for at one point, one of America’s largest papers, runs a story that implicates or affects the former vice president-presidential nominee and Twitter and Facebook’s response is to try to kill it, you know, to try to make sure that no one reads it,” McGurn told "America's Newsroom" on Wednesday.

“Now, this is only the latest of many examples of bias. Right now, they’re kind of protected from liability by something called Section 230 of the Communications Act. And by doing this, though, they are inviting the whirlwind, they are inviting Congress to step in. I’m not sure that is wise, but, people are not going to put up with this forever and I think he is going to get raked over the coals with this today,” McGurn said.

“The left doesn’t like them because they are big and successful and the right doesn’t like them because of the bias,” McGurn said.

“And right now, they have been kind of free to do what they want and that’s not a good prescription for going forward for them.”

