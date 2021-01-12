Expand / Collapse search
Big Tech censorship against conservatives is 'dictatorial': Republican congressman

Andy Biggs: 'They're trying to create a single-party system'

By David Rutz | Fox News
Rep. Andy Biggs criticizes Big Tech's ability to suppress voices it disagrees with on 'Outnumbered Overtime.'

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., condemned recent Big Tech acts such as deplatforming the right-leaning social media site Parler as "dictatorial" efforts to suppress speech.

In an interview on "Outnumbered Overtime," the conservative congressman said he feared such gestures by Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook, and Twitter would lead to more "bitterness" in public discourse.

TUCKER CARLSON: BIG BUSINESS, BIG TECH AND THE DEMOCRATS ARE FULLY ALIGNED AND READY TO CRUSH DISSENT

REP. ANDY BIGGS: First of all, I condemn the [Capitol] violence. That was outrageous, and it was horrible, frankly. I have every confidence that those individuals are going to be apprehended and prosecuted. But [Senator Chuck Schumer] is asking for a declaration that they are domestic terrorists. He wants it done immediately to prevent them from getting on airplanes. I'm not sure that's the wisest thing. Certainly, we need to get after these people, arrest them, and prosecute them, and that would be appropriate ...

You have a book deal from Josh Hawley being cancelled. That's part of the cancel culture. If you really want to bring unity and cool down the simmering embers that are burning right now, you don't pour more gas on the fire. That's what I think these people are trying to do ...

Andy Biggs reacts to House impeachment push against TrumpVideo

When you start supressing speech, first of all, it's dictatorial. Second, it violates our constitutional right. But the third thing I would say is it causes people to go underground, and as people go underground ... you get more conspiracy type theories involved. It gets injected with more hatred. It gets injected with more bitterness .... The way they're doing this, they're going to prevent discussions that make us all progress and solve issues. Instead, they're going to foment more problems, more discord by doing this. My opinion, they're trying to create a single party system, and that's wrong.

