Biden's pick of Denis McDonough for VA sparks pushback from veterans

The aftermath of President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for secretary of Veteran Affairs has been met with responses of “surprise” after long-time Obama aide Denis McDonough was selected to be only the second non-veteran to take up the seat Thursday.

Though McDonough has a long history of serving in logistical positions, first as a senior advisor on foreign policy issues during President Obama’s transition to the White House, he served as Deputy National Security Advisor and Chief of Staff of the National Security Council, before becoming Obama’s Chief of Staff in 2013 – though his lack of military experience has caught some veteran organizations off guard.

“We are surprised by reports the President-Elect Joe Biden intends to nominate Denis McDonough to become the next secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs,” American Veterans (AMVETS) National Executive Director Joe Chenelly said in a statement to Fox News.

“We were expecting a veteran, maybe a post-9/11 veteran. Maybe a woman veteran,” he continued. “Or maybe a veteran who knows the VA exceptionally well.”

Chenelly was not alone in his surprise. Founder of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Paul Rieckhoff, voiced his frustration over the pick as well.

“A stunningly strange and surprising pick,” Rieckhoff said on Twitter. “He’s not a vet. And not a post-9/11 vet. And he’s another white guy leading an agency that badly needs a truly transformative leader that can understand and represent an increasingly diverse community.”

Rieckhoff has been critical of President Trump’s Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie’s handling of a recent sexual assault case in a VA hospital, reportedly choosing to question the credibility of the female Navy officer instead of working to create a safer environment for female service members.

The Iraqi War veteran said he was not only frustrated by the fact that a civilian was selected over a former service member, but also suggested that he would have liked to see a female take up the seat.

“Biden had over 3 million post-9/11 vets to chose from. And countless dynamic, inspiring, competent, transformative options,” Rieckhoff wrote. “Instead of picking a vet leader like General Nadja West, he picked a civilian Washington insider. The vets community is stunned.”

“And I’m not even a Democrat,” he continued. “I expect many Democrats—and especially progressives—to lose their shit over this wildly out-of-touch pick. And rightfully so.”

The president-elect could not be reached for comment to address the disappointment that has been expressed by his decision, but McDonough voiced his appreciation for the position on Twitter Thursday.

“When I received the call from President-elect Biden, I assured him that I will represent the voices of all veterans at every level, on every issue, every day,” McDonough said. “Those who have served this nation, their caregivers, and survivors should expect nothing less.”

A senior transitional official for Biden told Fox News that McDonough’s experience in meeting with service members in Iraq and Afghanistan and working with veteran needs and care, is what makes him an ideal fit for this role, even with his lack of personal military experience.

“McDonough knows the costs of war — and the ripple effect they impose on veterans and their families across a wide range of policy areas, from health care, including mental health, to economic opportunity,” the official told Fox News.

“McDonough’s wife Kari is co-founder and president of Vets Community Connections [VCC], whose mission is to assist veterans, military, and their families successfully integrate into their community by expanding their local networks and involving all parts of the community,” the official added.

The VCC is a San Diego based community that works to “bridge the divide” for service members and their civilian communities.

"Mr. McDonough, not having a military or medical background, would likely face a sharp learning curve taking charge of a system as large and complex as the VA, though it certainly doesn’t preclude him from being able to execute the department’s mission to serve veterans," spokersperson from the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) told Fox News.

"He did reach out to DAV leadership in Washington today, and we are eager to take part in follow-on discussions about his plans to manage the department and strengthen the programs and services it provides," the DAV added.

