Biden’s campaign manager headed to White House as deputy chief of staff

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign manager will be joining the president-elect in the White House come January.

Two Democratic sources confirmed to Fox News on Monday evening that Jen O’Malley Dillon will serve as deputy chief of staff in the incoming Biden administration.

BIDEN SAYS TRUMP'S REFUSAL TO CONCEDE ELECTION 'EMBARASSING THE COUNTRY'

O’Malley Dillon will be joining Ron Klain, who last week was announced as Biden’s incoming White House chief of staff – and Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, a national co-chair of Biden’s presidential campaign who’s expected to serve as a senior adviser.

The pending appointments are expected to be announced on Tuesday. The news regarding O’Malley Dillon was first reported by NBC News.

O’Malley Dillon, the first woman to manage a successful Democratic presidential campaign, joined Biden’s team as campaign manager in mid-March. At the time, the former vice president was sweeping primary and caucus contests and moving from front-runner to all but certain nominee as much of the party establishment coalesced behind his White House bid. She managed the transformation of the Biden campaign from a small and lean primary operation that struggled to raise money into a massive general election machine that set fundraising records.

The 44-year old O’Malley Dillon’s campaign presidential campaign resume started in 2000 when she worked in New Hampshire on then-Vice President Al Gore’s campaign soon after graduating from Tufts University in her native Massachusetts. She helped steer then-Sen. John Edwards’ second-place finish in Iowa in 2004, and four years later she served as Edwards' Iowa state director when he was runner up in those caucuses.

After working on Barack Obama’s 2008 general election campaign as battleground states director, she served as executive director of the Democratic National Committee during President Obama’s first term in the White House. And she served as deputy campaign manager for Obama’s successful 2012 re-election bid.

In March of last year, O’Malley Dillon managed the presidential campaign of former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas until he suspended his campaign at the beginning of November.