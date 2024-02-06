Biden wins Nevada Democratic presidential primary as he moves closer to showdown with Trump

President Biden hit the jackpot in Nevada, with a third straight ballot box victory in the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination race.

The Associated Press on Tuesday projected that the president would win Nevada's Democratic primary, with the news service making its call a little over 90 minutes after the polls closed in the Battle Born State at 7 p.m. local time.

The projection came as no surprise, as Biden was expected to trounce long-shot Democratic primary challenger Marianne Williamson, the best-selling author and spiritual adviser who's making her second straight White House run.

Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, another Democratic primary rival who faces a steep uphill climb to win the nomination, was not on the ballot in Nevada because he announced his candidacy in late October, after the state's filing deadline.

TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, BUT IS STILL A WINNER IN NEVADA'S GOP PRIMARY

Thirty-six pledged delegates were up for grabs in Tuesday's primary.

With nearly two-thirds of ballots counted, Biden was winning 90% of the vote.

"I want to thank the voters of Nevada for sending me and Kamala Harris to the White House four years ago, and for setting us one step further on that same path again tonight," the president said in a statement after his victory was projected.

Biden emphasized to supporters that "we must organize, mobilize, and vote. Because one day, when we look back, we’ll be able to say, when American democracy was a risk, we saved it — together."

Biden's victory in Nevada comes three days after a massive victory in South Carolina's Democratic primary, where he captured over 96% of the vote against Williamson and Phillips.

And it comes two weeks after he captured 64% of the vote as a write-in candidate in New Hampshire's unsanctioned Democratic presidential primary.

HALEY, TRUMP, TRADE SHOTS OVER WHO'S STRONGER AGAINST BIDEN

Biden's second place finish to Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the Nevada primary four years ago helped the then-former vice president rebound after dismal four and fifth place finishes in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary. Biden's landslide victory in the next contest - the South Carolina primary - boosted him towards the Democratic nomination and eventually the White House.

The president campaigned in the Las Vegas area on Sunday and Monday, holding a rally, a fundraiser, and meeting with leaders and rank-and-file members of the powerful Culinary Union, which struck a tentative agreement with several casinos to avert a strike just days before the Super Bowl is held in the city.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden is all-but-certain to easily win renomination and will likely face off in a rematch in November's general election with former President Donald Trump, who is the commanding front-runner for the GOP nomination.