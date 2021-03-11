White House 'increasingly run' by VP Harris, Schumer and Pelosi: Newt Gingrich

Newt Gingrich said Thursday that Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer appear to be the ones running the White House.

Gingrich, during an appearance on "Fox and Friends," said that he believes that Biden is a "very minor force" in the White House and slammed the "Harris-Biden administration" for laying out the "welcome mat" to illegal immigrants, which he claimed would eventually "shake the fabric" of American society.

BIDEN SEEMS TO FORGET DEFENSE SECRETARY’S NAME, CALLS HIM ‘THE GUY WHO RUNS THAT OUTFIT’

NEWT GINGRICH: "When you’re dealing with a president who forgets the name of his Secretary of Defense and forgets the name of the Pentagon? ... I think we really underestimate the degree to which he’s detached from reality and the degree to which people will, later on, look back and say, gosh, there were terrible consequences, why didn’t we know better?

I really do think this is becoming the ‘Harris-Biden’ administration and you can tell that every time you see him in public. Why would you think that he’s dramatically better in private than he is when he can’t take any questions in public, he can’t remember what he’s talking about, he can’t remember his own nominees. My assumption is he is a very minor force inside that building and that the White House is increasingly run by Harris, Pelosi, and Schumer."

