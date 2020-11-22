Biden adviser: Trump seeking to 'subvert the democratic system' with legal challenges

Kate Bedingfield, senior adviser to President-elect Joe Biden's transition team, said that Biden does not feel that President Trump's legal challenges to the 2020 election results pose a threat to his projected victory.

Despite a loss in Pennsylvania, Trump's campaign is pressing forward with a number of cases, and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said last week that more lawsuits may be forthcoming.

TRUMP QUESTIONS WHY BIDEN FORMING CABINET AS HIS LEGAL TEAM CONTINUES VOTER-FRAUD FIGHT

“No, he does not have any concern," Bedingfield told "Fox News Sunday," saying that the Trump campaign's cases "have been laughed out of court after court all across the country" and "are getting absolutely no traction."

She also pointed to a recount in Georgia that Republican officials affirmed showed that Biden won the state.

GEORGIA GOV. BRIAN KEMP CERTIFIES ELECTION RESULTS, CALLS FOR AUDIT

Bedingfield went on to accuse Trump of trying to "subvert the democratic system," and said his challenges amount to a "PR stunt" and a "sideshow." She then pointed to Giuliani's marathon press conference on Thursday as evidence that "this is not a serious, sophisticated effort."

During that press conference, Giuliani and attorney Sidney Powell made sweeping allegations of a "centralized" voter fraud plot. He referenced allegations in sworn affidavits that raised questions regarding the vote-counting processes in several jurisdictions, but did not illustrate how they were connected as part of an overarching scheme.

Looking ahead, Bedingfield discussed Biden's preparations for taking office in January, stating that the president-elect will announce his first Cabinet selections on Tuesday. She would not go into any more detail regarding who or even how many picks will be announced.

"Everyone will have to just tune in on Tuesday and it will be made known then," she said.