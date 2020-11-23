Biden to tap former Fed Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary: report

President-elect Joe Biden will reportedly nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to serve as Treasury secretary in his administration, which would make her the first female to hold the Cabinet post.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Biden would tap Yellen for Treasury secretary.

IF JANET YELLEN BECOMES TREASURY SECRETARY, SHE WOULD MAKE HISTORY AGAIN

The Biden Transition Team declined to comment to Fox News on the purported nomination. Biden is expected to make a formal announcement on his pick for Treasury secretary before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Yellen has a long history of serving under Democratic administrations, becoming the first woman to head the central bank after she was appointed by former President Barack Obama to help guide the U.S. economy in its recovery from the 2008 financial crisis.

Yellen also previously served as the head of the Council of Economic Advisors under former President Bill Clinton.

A Brooklyn native, Yellen earned a Ph.D. in economics from Yale in 1971 before rising through the ranks of academia. She served as president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank beginning in 2004 through 2010; in 2010, she was appointed as vice-chair of the Fed's board of governors in Washington.

BIDEN'S SHORTLIST OF TREASURY PICKS IS DIVERSE

Yellen emerged as Biden’s front-runner for the post, amid a crowded field of potential picks, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who progressive groups have pushed for. Other names being considered for the post were former Federal Reserve Vice Chair Roger Ferguson, Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President and CEO Raphael Bostic, former deputy Treasury Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin, former DreamWorks Animation Chair Mellody Hobson, former Treasury Undersecretary Gary Gensler, and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo.

Last week, a Warren ally told Fox Business that despite her name being in the mix, they are betting the pick would be Yellen. Progressives aligned with Warren have told FOX Business they'd consider it a victory if Yellen were appointed.

To be confirmed to the post, Yellen needs a simple 51 vote majority in the Senate.

