Biden to attend first in-person fundraiser since 2020, with 400 guests expected

President Joe Biden is set to attend his first in-person fundraiser since March of last year, with almost 400 guests expected to be in attendance.

Fox News confirmed that Biden will be in attendance at what a DNC spokesperson described as a holiday party Tuesday night "to thank guests for their support over this past year and celebrate the historic accomplishments Democrats delivered together in 2021."

"According to DNC official, tonight's fundraiser – @JoeBiden's first in person since March '20 – will have approximately 400 guests in attendance," NBC News’s Mike Memoli tweeted Tuesday. "The event is open air, all guests are required to be fully vaccinated and the most up-to-date CDC guidance will be followed."

The event will take place on a hotel rooftop in Washington, D.C..

The fundraiser comes as Biden faces growing questions about whether he will run for reelection in 2024.

"Yes, that's his intention," Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One in late November.

Psaki’s comment followed reports that Biden’s allies are seeking to calm concerns about his age and plummeting poll numbers, which have been compounded by a devastating gubernatorial election loss for the Democrats in Virginia that is being interpreted as a referendum on his presidency.

"He has told people privately that he plans to run, and we will be ready for that," a Biden adviser, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Washington Post in an article over the weekend.

"My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation," Biden told reporters in March.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report