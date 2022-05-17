Expand / Collapse search
FOREIGN POLICY
Biden to meet Sweden, Finland leaders at White House following NATO bids

Sweden, Finland trying to join NATO in response to Russia-Ukraine war

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
President Biden will meet the leaders of Sweden and Finland at the White House this week after both countries announced they want to join NATO. 

The meeting between Biden, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of Finland will take place on Thursday, according to a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

"The leaders will discuss Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO applications and European security, as well as strengthening our close partnerships across a range of global issues and support for Ukraine," she said. 

Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde poses for photographers as she signs Sweden's application for NATO membership at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Stockholm on Tuesday, May 17.

Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde poses for photographers as she signs Sweden's application for NATO membership at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Stockholm on Tuesday, May 17. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)

The Scandanavian countries’ push to join NATO comes in response to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, right, and the Moderate Party's leader Ulf Kristersson give a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday, May 16.

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, right, and the Moderate Party's leader Ulf Kristersson give a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday, May 16. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)

Last week, Biden reportedly said he’s worried Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn’t have an exit strategy right now for the war in Ukraine, which has lasted 83 days and counting.  

Biden said Putin "doesn’t have a way out right now, and I’m trying to figure out what we do about that," according to Reuters. 

