Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden says wildfires are 'supercharged' by global warming

Biden says certain weather conditions in Colorado 'created a tinderbox'

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden said Friday massive wildfires like the one that swept across parts of Colorado last week are being fueled by global warming.

President Biden speaks, flanked by first lady Jill Biden, after touring a neighborhood destroyed by the Marshall Fire at the Louisville Recreation and Senior Center in Louisville, Colo., Jan. 7, 2022.

President Biden speaks, flanked by first lady Jill Biden, after touring a neighborhood destroyed by the Marshall Fire at the Louisville Recreation and Senior Center in Louisville, Colo., Jan. 7, 2022. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

"Because a combination of extreme drought – the driest period from June to December ever recorded – unusually high winds, no snow on the ground to start, created a tinderbox, a literal tinderbox,"  Biden said in Louisville, Colorado, after touring damage left behind from the fire with local and state officials and first lady Jill. 

BIDEN CALLS CLIMATE CRISIS ‘AN EXISTENTIAL THREAT,’ APOLOGIZES FOR TRUMP PULLING OUT OF PARIS ACCORD

"We can't ignore the reality that these fires are being supercharged," Biden added. "They're being supercharged by a change in the weather."

In November, during an appearance at the United Nations' COP26 conference, Biden warned that climate is "an existential threat to human existence as we know it" and apologized for former President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

Smoke from a wildfire rises in the background, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zelio)

Smoke from a wildfire rises in the background, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zelio)

"And every day we delay, the cost of inaction increases," Biden suggested, adding the climate crisis is "a challenge of our collective lifetimes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden meet with victims as they tour a neighborhood destroyed by the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colo., Jan. 7, 2022.

Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden meet with victims as they tour a neighborhood destroyed by the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colo., Jan. 7, 2022. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

In December, while discussing the fatal tornadoes that ravaged parts of the South and Midwest, Biden used the tragedy to highlight his own beliefs on climate change.

Biden was asked at the time whether the storms were fueled by climate change. 

"All I know is that the intensity of the weather across the board has some impacts as a consequence of the warming of the planet and climate change," Biden said. 

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this article.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

More from Politics