Biden says wildfires are 'supercharged' by global warming

President Biden said Friday massive wildfires like the one that swept across parts of Colorado last week are being fueled by global warming.

"Because a combination of extreme drought – the driest period from June to December ever recorded – unusually high winds, no snow on the ground to start, created a tinderbox, a literal tinderbox," Biden said in Louisville, Colorado, after touring damage left behind from the fire with local and state officials and first lady Jill.

"We can't ignore the reality that these fires are being supercharged," Biden added. "They're being supercharged by a change in the weather."

In November, during an appearance at the United Nations' COP26 conference, Biden warned that climate is "an existential threat to human existence as we know it" and apologized for former President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

"And every day we delay, the cost of inaction increases," Biden suggested, adding the climate crisis is "a challenge of our collective lifetimes."

In December, while discussing the fatal tornadoes that ravaged parts of the South and Midwest, Biden used the tragedy to highlight his own beliefs on climate change .

Biden was asked at the time whether the storms were fueled by climate change.

"All I know is that the intensity of the weather across the board has some impacts as a consequence of the warming of the planet and climate change," Biden said.

