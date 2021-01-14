Biden just announced his stimulus plan — and AOC already has a problem with it

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is criticizing President-elect Biden's new coronavirus relief, arguing that it doesn't go far enough to help people in need during the pandemic.

Biden's stimulus plan, which includes the increased payments, would cost $1.9 trillion. According to The Washington Post, most people would end up with a total of $2,000 in stimulus, including $600 checks dispensed in recent legislation.

But that wasn't enough for Ocasio-Cortez, who appeared to want the latest checks to reach $2,000 as she and others have repeatedly requested. "$2,000 means $2,000. $2,000 does not mean $1,400,″ she told the Post.

In a follow up tweet, Ocasio-Cortez argued that Congress should proivde retroactive unemployment relief, in addition to the $400 per week that Biden included in his latest proposal. Biden's proposal also expanded from $500 to $1,500 the Earned Income Tax Credit.

With Democrats controlling both chambers and the White House after November's elections, it appeared more likely they could pass a stimulus package.