Biden staying without paying at St. Croix spread of billionaire Democrat donors: report

Bill and Connie Neville donated to Biden’s 2020 election effort and were guests at recent state dinner

By Patrick Hauf | Fox News
President Joe Biden is spending his historic New Year’s tropical vacation at the property of a billionaire business owner who attended his first presidential state dinner just weeks prior.

Biden flew to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday with his family in the first trip by a sitting U.S. president to the region since President Harry Truman. The Biden family is staying free of charge at the house of Bill and Connie Neville, according to the New York Post. The billionaire couple who were among the 338 people in attendance at Biden's first presidential state dinner this month with French President Emmanuel Macron.

'OUTNUMBERED' RIPS BIDEN ADMIN FOR 'HYPOCRISY' OVER CHINA COVID POLICY

President Joe Biden rides a bike in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, June 18, 2022.

President Joe Biden rides a bike in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, June 18, 2022. (Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz)

The Nevilles have supported the Bidens for years. Biden regularly vacationed in St. Croix prior to his presidency, and a White House official confirmed to the Post that the Bidens have previously stayed at the Neville residence there. The Nevilles donated more than $10,000 to Biden’s 2020 campaign and PAC, according to Federal Election Commission records, and are regular contributors of several prominent Democrats.

The Nevilles' house in St. Croix has an in-ground pool and direct beach access, according to the Post.

RNC CHAIR RONNA MCDANIEL SLAMS BIDEN FOR TAKING 'VICTORY LAP' IN ST. CROIX AS CRISES LOOM

President Biden walks on the beach with his daughter, Ashley Biden, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, June 20, 2022.

President Biden walks on the beach with his daughter, Ashley Biden, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, June 20, 2022. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Bill Neville made his fortune as the founder of US Viking, a software company that makes a news content platform marketed by the Associated Press. He and his wife attended the 2015 state dinner under President Barack Obama with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

BIDEN TO REGULATE TRAVEL FROM CHINA AFTER PREVIOUSLY CALLING TRUMP XENOPHOBIC

President Joe Biden, right, and French President Emmanuel Macron share a toast after speaking at the state dinner on the South Lawn of the White House on December 1, 2022.

President Joe Biden, right, and French President Emmanuel Macron share a toast after speaking at the state dinner on the South Lawn of the White House on December 1, 2022. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The trip to St. Croix marks Biden’s third vacation of the year. Each time, he stayed at a friend’s house. The president and his family stayed at the Nantucket home of billionaire David Rubenstein, co-founder of the private equity Carlyle Group, in November. Biden in August stayed for free at the Kiawah Island, South Carolina, mansion of mega-donor Maria Allwin, the widow of hedge fund founder James Allwin, for his summer vacation with family. The president reportedly asked Allwin if he could stay there, according to the Post.

