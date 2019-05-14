Biden slams Trump over Iran, says president 'has no foreign policy'

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he’s “concerned” about a military escalation with Iran.

Speaking with reporters during a campaign stop in New Hampshire, the Democratic presidential frontrunner took aim at President Trump’s tough talk against Tehran, saying “now we’re going to decide we’re going to threaten a war with Iran. I mean, the man has no foreign policy.”

IRANIAN PRESIDENTIAL AIDE SAYS TRUMP WILL 'GET A WAR' FOR LISTENING TO 'THE MUSTACHE' JOHN BOLTON

In Washington, the president dismissed a New York Times report that his administration is planning to send 120,000 troops to the Middle East to deal with Iran.

"Would I do that? Absolutely," Trump told reporters. "But we have not planned for that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president then added that if he does send U.S. forces to the region, “we'd send a hell of lot more troops than that."

"What has he [Trump] done to slow up Iran at all?” asked Biden, before adding: "The way to keep Iran from being a nuclear power is to stay in the agreement. That’s what was negotiated.”

BIDEN DEFENDS HIS CLIMATE CHANGE AFTER OCASIO-CORTEZ CRITICISM

The former vice president was referring to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, an agreement hammered out between Iran, the U.S., France, Russia, Great Britain, China and Germany that aimed to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal just over a year ago.

Biden spoke with reporters during his fourth campaign stop on a two-day swing through New Hampshire. It's his first trip to the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state by the former vice president and Senator from Delaware since he launched his White House bid in late April.