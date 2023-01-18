Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden seen holding 'classified document' in resurfaced 2013 photo

Hard copies of classified documents typically only allowed in secure rooms, called SCIFs

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
DOJ retrieved classified docs from Biden's Delaware home, official says Video

DOJ retrieved classified docs from Biden's Delaware home, official says

White House correspondent Peter Doocy reports the latest from the North Lawn.

A photo has resurfaced of then-Vice President Joe Biden holding a classified document in 2013.

The photo shows Biden holding a folder marked "CODEWORD — CLASSIFIED DOCUMENT — VICE PRESIDENT" inside the Oval Office.

COMER SETS SIGHTS ON PENN BIDEN CENTER, DEMANDS LIST OF EMPLOYEES WHO COULD ACCESS CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

Vice President Joe Biden, right, holds a classified document while standing beside White House press secretary Jay Carney in the Oval Office on Sept. 30, 2013.

Vice President Joe Biden, right, holds a classified document while standing beside White House press secretary Jay Carney in the Oval Office on Sept. 30, 2013. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images / File)

The picture was taken on Sept. 30, 2013, as Biden prepared for a meeting between President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

REPORTERS PRESS FOR WHITE HOUSE ANSWERS OVER CLASSIFIED DOCS SCANDAL

Vice President Joe Biden holds a classified document in the Oval Office on Sept. 30, 2013.

Vice President Joe Biden holds a classified document in the Oval Office on Sept. 30, 2013. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images / File)

Hard copies of sensitive documents are typically only allowed in sensitive compartmented information facilities (SCIF) — secured rooms free from cameras and other devices.

The photo resurfaced as officials launch an investigation into Biden's handling of sensitive documents dating back to his tenure as vice president.

Biden again ignored reporters' questions on Tuesday as they tried to get him to address the classified documents from his time as vice president that were recently found at his Delaware home and at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden walks to the Oval Office on Jan. 16, 2023.

President Biden walks to the Oval Office on Jan. 16, 2023. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images / File)

"Will you commit to speak to the special counsel?" one reporter could be heard asking in reference to Robert Hur, who has been appointed special counsel to investigate the documents and how they were kept.

Biden did not acknowledge the questions as he smiled while White House staff urgently rushed the media out of the room.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics