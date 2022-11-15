Biden says missile killing 2 people in Poland was 'unlikely' fired from Russia in 'minds of the trajectory'

President Biden said that the missile killing two people in Poland on Tuesday was "unlikely" to have been fired from Russia.

Biden made the remarks on Tuesday night in Bali, Indonesia, while at the G-20 Heads of State and Government Summit. His comments follow a Russia-made projectile striking near the village of Przewodów, which is near the Ukrainian border, at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He was responding to a reporter asking if the missile was fired from Russia.

"There is preliminary information that contests that. I don't want to say that until we completely investigate – It's unlikely in the minds of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia," Biden said to reporters. "But we'll see."

PRESIDENT BIDEN SPEAKS WITH POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA, OFFERS 'FULL SUPPORT' IN INVESTIGATION OF EXPLOSION

Biden called an "emergency" G-7 and NATO meeting to take place Wednesday morning.

On early Wednesday morning in Bali, Biden spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda and expressed his "deep condolences for the loss of life in eastern Poland." Biden also offered "full support" for Poland's investigation of the explosion

National security adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were also pictured with Biden while the phone call took place.

POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA VERIFIES 'PREMISES' OF NATO ARTICLE 4, SPOKE WITH JENS STOLTENBERG

RUSSIAN MISSILES CROSS INTO NATO MEMBER POLAND, KILL 2: SENIOR US INTELLIGENCE OFFICIAL

In a tweet, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the death of Polish citizens was the result of "Russian missile terror."

"Had a call with President @AndrzejDuda. Expressed condolences over the death of Polish citizens from Russian missile terror. We exchanged available information and are clarifying all the facts., all of Europe and the world must be fully protected from terrorist Russia," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Duda tweeted on Tuesday that he spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and verified "the premises of Article 4," which allows NATO member countries to bring security concerns for discussion.

A Pentagon official didn't confirm that Russia fired the missile.

"Right now, we are aware of the press reporting on this, and we have no information at this time to corroborate those reports," Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said. "I don't want to speculate or get into hypotheticals when it comes to our security commitments."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We've been crystal clear that we will defend every inch of NATO territory," Ryder added.

Fox News' Patrick Ward, Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.