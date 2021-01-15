Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Biden press secretary won't say if White House visitor logs will be published

'I wouldn’t expect many visitors in the early months, especially due to COVID'

By Thomas Barrabi | Fox News
Incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined Friday to specify whether President-elect Joe Biden’s administration would resume the tradition of publishing the White House’s visitor logs after Biden is inaugurated next week.

Psaki, who was present at a Biden transition team briefing on Friday afternoon, was asked whether her team would resume the release of visitor logs after President Trump discontinued the practice during his term. In response, Psaki said the Biden administration wants to "ensure we are transparent," but did not commit to publishing the logs.

"I wouldn’t expect many visitors in the early months, especially due to COVID," Psaki said at the event. "It will be quite limited, but we will have more to say on that soon."

Psaki added that the White House press team would have "more to say" on its ethics policy in the coming days. Biden will be sworn in as president next Wednesday.

The Trump administration stopped releasing the White House’s visitor logs for public consumption in 2017, citing national security concerns.

The decision marked a reversal of the Obama-era practice of publishing the logs and triggered a series of lawsuits from groups that sought to force the administration to disclose them. The Clinton and Bush administrations also restricted access to visitor logs.

A White House communications director during the Obama administration, Psaki was critical of Trump’s refusal to publish the logs in recent years. In 2017, Psaki lauded former Obama administration office Ned Price for "calling Trump’s bluff" on the security risks of releasing the logs in an op-ed for Foreign Policy.

In a 2019 tweet, Psaki said the Obama administration's policy of releasing the logs was "a headache at the time" but "good for democracy."

