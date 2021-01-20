Biden, 78, becomes oldest president in American history

Joe Biden, 78, officially became the oldest president of the United States in the nation's history when he was sworn in as commander in chief Wednesday.

His predecessor, President Donald Trump, previously held the record as the oldest ever to become president. Trump was 70 years old for his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.

FIVE OLDEST PRESIDENTS IN US HISTORY

Prior to Trump's inauguration, former President Ronald Reagan, who left the White House in 1989 when he was 77 years and 349 days old, was the oldest person to serve as president.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, 56, is more than 20 years younger than the president.

