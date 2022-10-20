Expand / Collapse search
Biden not focusing enough attention on Americans' most important issues: poll

Inflation most pressing issue to US adults, followed by elections and crime, Monmouth poll finds

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
A significant portion of U.S. adults believe President Biden has not been paying enough attention to Americans' most pressing issues, according to a new Monmouth University poll

The poll found that only 31% of respondents believed Biden was paying enough attention to the issues most directly affecting U.S. families. 

BIDEN APPROVAL RATING IN IOWA HITS 35%, NEARLY 3 IN 4 SAY COUNTRY ON WRONG TRACK: POLL

A 63% majority wished to see him pay more attention to key issues affecting U.S. families, like inflation, elections and voting, crime and immigration.

President Biden gives a thumbs-up as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, en route to Pennsylvania.

President Biden gives a thumbs-up as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, en route to Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

"Democrats took the House four years ago largely on the back of anti-Trump sentiment. While many aspects of these two elections are different, some of the performance metrics that were a drag on Trump look even worse for Biden," said Monmouth University Polling Institute director Patrick Murray.

THE SLEEPER SENATE RACES THAT MAY DETERMINE WHETHER DEMOCRATS OR REPUBLICANS CONTROL THE MAJORITY

Milk prices are displayed in a supermarket in Washington, D.C., on May 26, 2022.

Milk prices are displayed in a supermarket in Washington, D.C., on May 26, 2022. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the same poll, inflation is the highest priority for respondents, followed in order by elections (38%), crime (37%), immigration (34%), unemployment (32%), abortion (30%), racial inequality (25%), gun control (24%), and climate change (23%).

According to Monmouth, approximately 40% of those polled approved of Biden's job performance overall – approximately 53% disapproved.

President Biden waves at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Oct. 6, 2022, before traveling to Poughkeepsie, New York.

President Biden waves at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Oct. 6, 2022, before traveling to Poughkeepsie, New York. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The poll was conducted via telephone between Oct. 13 and 17. Respondents were 808 adults living in the U.S. The margin of error is plus or minus 5.2 percentage points.

