Biden not focusing enough attention on Americans' most important issues: poll

A significant portion of U.S. adults believe President Biden has not been paying enough attention to Americans' most pressing issues, according to a new Monmouth University poll.

The poll found that only 31% of respondents believed Biden was paying enough attention to the issues most directly affecting U.S. families.

A 63% majority wished to see him pay more attention to key issues affecting U.S. families, like inflation, elections and voting, crime and immigration.

"Democrats took the House four years ago largely on the back of anti-Trump sentiment. While many aspects of these two elections are different, some of the performance metrics that were a drag on Trump look even worse for Biden," said Monmouth University Polling Institute director Patrick Murray.

According to the same poll, inflation is the highest priority for respondents, followed in order by elections (38%), crime (37%), immigration (34%), unemployment (32%), abortion (30%), racial inequality (25%), gun control (24%), and climate change (23%).

According to Monmouth, approximately 40% of those polled approved of Biden's job performance overall – approximately 53% disapproved.

The poll was conducted via telephone between Oct. 13 and 17. Respondents were 808 adults living in the U.S. The margin of error is plus or minus 5.2 percentage points.