Biden says there shouldn't be second debate if Trump still has COVID-19

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told reporters while boarding a plane to Delaware from Maryland on Tuesday that next week’s presidential debate should be canceled if President Trump is still positive for COVID-19.

“I think if he still has COVID, then we shouldn’t have a debate,” Biden said Tuesday evening.

Trump announced he had tested positive for coronavirus last Friday -- three days after the first debate -- though there has been some speculation that he was diagnosed as early as Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Several members of the West Wing and the Republican Party have announced that they too have tested positive for the virus.

Biden was tested for coronavirus Tuesday, and came back with negative results.

The Democratic candidate said he was “looking forward to being able to debate him” but said “we’re going to have to follow very strict guidelines.”

Biden’s comments Tuesday night seemingly contradict what his senior campaign adviser Symone Sanders told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, hinting that Biden would be there even if Trump was unable to attend.

"It’s a town hall and, as you know, Vice President Biden loves a good town hall," Sanders said.

“And we are hoping President Trump can participate. We're hoping that he's medically able to participate, and that is up to his doctors to clear him. But Joe Biden will be at that debate," she added.

Trump, who was released from Walter Reed Monday, is quarantining in the White House as his running mate, Vice President Mike Pence hits the campaign trail in what the Trump campaign is deeming “Operation MAGA.”

Trump said he is “looking forward” to debating Biden and that he is “feeling great” in a series of tweets Tuesday.

The two candidates drew some harsh critism following the first debate where Trump continuously talked over Biden when it wasn’t his time, and went after Biden’s family.

Biden in turn told Trump to “shut up” and called him a “clown.”

The next debate is set for Oct. 15 in Miami, Fla.

Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.