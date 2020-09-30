Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Biden, Mr. Rogers' widow Joanne hold virtual call during Pennsylvania campaign stop

Rogers, 92, is an outspoken critic of President Trump and supporter of the Biden campaign.

By Thomas Barrabi | Fox News
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had a virtual conversation with Joanne Rogers, the widow of the late television legend Mr. Rogers, during his train tour through Pennsylvania on Wednesday night.

Biden spoke to Joanne Rogers on a video call during a brief stop in her late husband’s hometown of Latrobe. Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris also participated in the campaign event and video call.

The brief conversation took place during Biden’s trip by train through six cities in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Biden left from Cleveland, where he participated in a heated debate with President Trump just hours earlier.

Franco Harris, former player for the Pittsburgh Steelers football player, left, looks on as his wife Dana Dokmanovich holds a screen so that Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden can chat with Joanne Rogers virtually at Amtrak's Latrobe Train Station, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Latrobe, Pa. Joanne Roger is Fred Rogers' widow who was known as Mister Rogers. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Rogers, 92, is an outspoken critic of President Trump and supporter of the Biden campaign. She attacked Trump during an interview with The Daily Beast earlier this month, referring to the president as a “horrible person” and “mentally ill.”

In the same interview, Rogers said she was a “very big Biden fan.”

“I think he’s kind,” she said. “I think we all need somebody like Biden who can give us little pats on the back.”

A television legend, Fred Rogers is best known for his multi-decade run as host of children’s educational series “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” He died at age 74 in 2003 after a bout with cancer.

