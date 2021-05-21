Expand / Collapse search
Biden appoints Amb. Sung Kim as special envoy to North Korea, signals commitment to diplomacy

Biden said the U.S. and South Korea are open to negotiations with North Korea

By Morgan Phillips | Fox News
President Biden announced he is appointing Ambassador Sung Kim as special envoy to North Korea, suggesting he wants to take a diplomatic toward ending the communist nation's nuclear program. 

Biden said in a news conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-In that both nations share a "willingness to engage diplomatically" with the DPRK, to work towards the "ultimate goal of the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula."

