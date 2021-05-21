Biden appoints Amb. Sung Kim as special envoy to North Korea, signals commitment to diplomacy
Biden said the U.S. and South Korea are open to negotiations with North Korea
President Biden announced he is appointing Ambassador Sung Kim as special envoy to North Korea, suggesting he wants to take a diplomatic toward ending the communist nation's nuclear program.
Biden said in a news conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-In that both nations share a "willingness to engage diplomatically" with the DPRK, to work towards the "ultimate goal of the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula."