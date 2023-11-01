Expand / Collapse search
Biden will meet Xi Jinping face-to-face in San Francisco, White House confirms

President Biden and Xi are expected to participate in 'intense diplomacy' at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
President Biden is slated to meet face-to-face with Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the world leaders were scheduled to speak at a summit during a press conference on Tuesday.

"We’ve been talking about it. The president said he’s looking forward to meeting with President Xi and so [I'm] not going to get into details about this meeting that’s going to happen […] next month," said Jean-Pierre. "It’s going to be in San Francisco, it’s going to be a constructive meeting, the president’s looking forward to it."

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech

President Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping over the next few weeks, according to a White House spokesperson. (Li Gang/Xinhua via Getty Images)

The White House stressed the importance and mutual benefit of "competition" between the U.S. and China, characterizing the meeting as "intense diplomacy" and a "tough conversation."

The press secretary also told reporters, "Our policy and how we move forward with China hasn’t changed. This is intense competition — that we have said that we want to move forward with China — and intense competition means intense diplomacy, that’s what you’re going to see. That’s what the president is going to be doing and having a tough conversation but important conversation."

The meet-up in California will take place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit that runs from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17.

Xi addresses Chinese trade summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services CIFTIS via video in Beijing, (Liu Bin/Xinhua via Getty Images)

The U.S. government and the Chinese Communist Party have been working toward the summit meeting for months in an effort to re-establish trust and communication.

Biden and Xi last spoke in Nov. 2022 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, where they agreed more direct communication between U.S. and Chinese leadership was desirable. 

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Friday with Biden, as well as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. It was a follow-up to Blinken's previous meeting with Xi in June.

Xi also met with California Gov. Gavin Newsom last month.

Newsom sits down with Xi in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Office of the Governor of California via AP)

Sino-U.S. relations soured intensely early this year after the Biden administration discovered the presence of Chinese spy craft in U.S. airspace and shot it down over the Atlantic Ocean.

China has also taken offense to U.S. strategic ambiguity on the Taiwan Independence issue, refusing to acknowledge the island's claim to sovereignty while still sending diplomatic missions to meet with the Taiwanese leadership.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the violent conflict between Hamas and Israel have also complicated relations.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

