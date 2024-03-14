Biden ghostwriter spotted on NYC streets hours after GOP lawmakers ripped him during heated Hur hearing

President Biden’s former ghostwriter, who become a key figure in Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents, was spotted on the street in New York City shortly after Hur testified before Congress.

In photos first reported by New York Post and obtained by Fox News Digital, Biden ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer was seen walking the streets of Manhattan’s Upper West Side wearing sneakers, a button-down shirt, and jacket alongside an unidentified woman around 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

The pair dined at Bustan NYC on Amsterdam Ave before returning home around 8:15 p.m., according to the Post.

Zwonitzer’s appearance came just hours after Hur testified before Congress about the Biden document case and explained why he ultimately did not file charges against Biden in a case where Zwonitzer has become a prominent figure.

Hur’s report states that Biden shared classified information with Zwonitzer while the two collaborated on Biden’s 2017 book, "Promise Me, Dad."

Hur testified that ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer, had audio recordings of his conversations with Biden, in which the then-vice president read information from classified records.

Hur also testified that Zwonitzer "slid those files into his recycle bin on his computer" upon learning that a special counsel had been appointed to investigate the matter. Although Zwonitzer admitted to the FBI that he "was aware that there was an investigation" when he deleted the evidence, he was not charged with any crimes.

Hur’s report said that Zwonitzer gave "plausible" and "innocent reasons" for deleting the recordings.

Zwonitzer’s actions sparked outrage from Republicans on Capitol Hill and GOP Congressman Jim Jordan argued during Tuesday's hearing that profiting from the book gave Biden a motive to knowingly misuse classified documents.

"He knew the law," Jordan said in the hearing. "Been in office like 50 years, five decades in the United States Senate; chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee; eight years as vice president; he got briefed every day as vice president; he’s been in the Situation Room."

"In fact you know he knew the rules because you said so on page 226," Jordan added as he read through the report in front of Hur.

"Why did he have strong motivations? Because, next word, because he decided months before leaving office to write a book," Jordan continued. "That was his motive. He knew the rules. He broke them because he was writing a book."

Biden reportedly earned $8 million from the memoir.

"Pride and money is why he knowingly violated the rules — the oldest motives in the book — pride and money," Jordan told Hur.

Jordan added: "You agree with that, Mr. Hur? You wrote it in your report."

Hur replied: "That language does appear in the report. And we did identify evidence supporting those assessments."

White House Counsel's Office spokesman Ian Sams accused Jordan of "lying" on social media about the case and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the president on Wednesday.

"They examined every theory and found there was no case to be made," Jean-Pierre said. "So House Republicans wasted their time, continue to waste their time and they're not being serious to do their jobs.

