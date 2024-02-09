Biden ghostwriter escapes special counsel charges despite deleting evidence

President Biden's ghostwriter will not face charges despite deleting evidence of the sharing of classified material during the investigation.

Mark Zwonitzer — who collaborated with Biden on his memoir "Promise Me, Dad" — erased audio files in his possession that contained "significant evidentiary value," according to a report published by Special Counsel Robert Hur.

Zwonitzer admitted to the FBI that he "was aware that there was an investigation" when he deleted the evidence.

Hur began investigating Biden’s improper retention of classified records last year.

Those records included classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, among other records related to national security and foreign policy, which Hur said implicated "sensitive intelligence sources and methods."

"When asked whether he deleted the recordings to try and prevent investigators from obtaining them, Zwonitzer said that he did not," the report states.

It added, "Our investigation […] did not uncover any evidence that Zwonitzer had been in contact with anyone about his decision to delete the recordings."

Hur will not recommend criminal charges against Biden for mishandling classified documents, despite finding "evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen."

The materials included "marked classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, and notebooks containing Mr. Biden’s handwritten entries about issues of national security and foreign policy implicating sensitive intelligence sources and methods."

Hur said FBI agents recovered the materials from "the garages, offices, and basement den in Mr. Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home."

The special counsel described Biden as "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

