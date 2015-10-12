Biden getting closer to yes

!--StartFragment-->

With millions of dollars in his hypothetical campaign's pocket and numerous supporters already signed on to back his efforts, Vice President Joe Biden will not participate in the first democratic debate on Tuesday. Not because he isn't prepared, but because he doesn't need to.

Since September, the Vice President has delayed announcing his intent. But the stalling hasn't hurt Biden's poll numbers — since the summer he's held about 20% of the Democratic primary vote.

