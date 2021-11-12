Biden expected to announce Robert Califf to lead FDA, bringing back Obama-era official

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden is expected to announce his nomination of former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Robert Califf to lead the agency again later Friday.

The announcement comes nearly 10 months into Biden's term. Because acting commissioners may only serve for a certain amount of time, Biden was nearing the deadline for when he would be forced to name a replacement for acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock. She's held the position since Biden was inaugurated.

"The President is definitely eager to make a decision about an FDA nominee," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last month when asked about the looming deadline.

"We’ll be talking about that in a little bit," Psaki also said earlier in the month.

FOREVER MASKING? MANY GOVERNMENTS WITH MASK MANDATES DON'T HAVE A PLAN TO LIFT THEIR COVID-19 RULES

But nevertheless it took the president nearly 300 days into his term to make a decision on who he wants to head the FDA, as the White House continues to emphasize the fight against COVID-19.

If confirmed, it would mark Califf's second stint atop the FDA after holding the position for 11 months at the end of former President Barack Obama's administration.

Before Woodcock, former FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn led the agency for the final 13 months of former President Donald Trump's time in office, including all the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Califf was confirmed by a margin of 89-4 in 2016.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fox News' Peter Doocy contributed to this report.