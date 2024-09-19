Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Biden falsely claims he's never spoken to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as president

Biden met with Powell in the White House in May 2022

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Peter Doocy Fox News
Published
close
Biden says 'I've never once spoken to the chairman of the fed' Video

Biden says 'I've never once spoken to the chairman of the fed'

President Biden claims he has never spoken to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as president, despite the May 2022 meeting.

President Biden on Thursday falsely claimed he had never spoken to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as president, despite having a meeting with him at the White House two years ago.

Biden, during a speech to the Economic Club of Washington, said, "Unlike my predecessor, I respect the Federal Reserve's independence as they pursued a mandate to bring inflation down."  

"And that independence has served the country well. And by the way, I've never once spoken to the chairman of the Fed since I became president," Biden added. "We'll also do enormous damage to our economy if that independence is ever lost." 

However, in May 2022, Biden met with Powell in the Oval Office in what Bloomberg described in a report as his "third in-person session with Powell" since becoming president. 

FEDERAL RESERVE CUTS RATES FOR FIRST TIME IN FOUR YEARS AHEAD OF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 

Biden met with Fed Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen in May 2022. Video

"My plan is to address inflation. That starts with a simple proposition: respect the Fed, respect the Fed’s independence, which I have done and will continue to do," Biden said at the time. 

"The president underscored to Chair Powell in the meeting what he has underscored consistently including today – that he respects the independence of the Federal Reserve," then-White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said after the meeting, according to Reuters. 

IRAN TRIED TO INFLUENCE ELECTION BY SENDING STOLEN MATERIAL FROM TRUMP CAMPAIGN TO BIDEN’S CAMP, FBI SAYS 

Biden meets with Jerome Powell in May 2022

Biden met with Powell in the Oval Office of the White House on May 31, 2022. (Reuters/Leah Millis)

Before that, in November 2021, Biden also introduced Powell during a news conference to announce his nominees for chair and vice chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. 

Biden and Jerome Powell

Biden announced the nomination of Powell for a second four-year term in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House, on Nov. 22, 2021. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

During his time as president, Trump once called Powell "clueless" in a tweet, writing, "We should easily be reaping big Rewards & Gains, but the Fed is holding us back. We will Win!" 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics