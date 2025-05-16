Biden fails to remember when son Beau died and Trump's election year in leaked Hur interview audio

Leaked audio shared by Axios from President Joe Biden’s 2023 interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur has re-ignited serious questions about his mental sharpness, especially as he struggled to remember when his own son died and when Donald Trump was elected president.

In one moment, Biden tries to recall the death of his son, Beau: "My son. Is either been deployed or is dying. And so... What was happening though?"



"What’s much about dying? May 30, 2015, he died," said Biden. "May 2015. I think it’s 2015. I’m not sure the months are, but I think that was it."



Beau Biden passed away from brain cancer on May 30, 2015, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He was 46.

In the audio, Biden also mixes up the year of Trump’s 2016 victory: "Trump gets elected in November of 2017. 2016. 2016. So... That’s when we left office, January of 2017. But that’s when Trump gets sworn in manually."

The fumbling recollections are part of a six-hour interview that Hur used to support his conclusion that Biden’s memory was "significantly limited."

The White House kept the audio under wraps at the time as critical moments in Biden’s own life and in recent American history appeared to be completely out of reach for the former president.



The conversation, part of a two-day interview in October 2023, led Hur to describe Biden as a "well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."

On Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle Friday night, host Laura Ingraham put it bluntly: "This is the biggest scandal that I remember in recent political history: that this man was allowed to continue as the commander in chief of the world's greatest superpower."

Panelist Francey Hakes added, "I'm not sure Joe Biden was capable of ordering dinner for himself, much less ordering airstrikes or anything else the commander in chief might have to do."



As Ingraham said later in the segment, "We still don’t really know who was making the tough calls. It obviously wasn’t the man we heard on that tape."