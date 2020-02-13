Biden faces NYC protesters chanting ‘Drop out, Joe!’

As if his poor results in Iowa and New Hampshire weren’t enough, Joe Biden was met with chants of “Drop out, Joe!” on Thursday night as he left a campaign fundraiser in New York City, according to reports.

Other protesters from the group New York Communities for Change held a mock “funeral” for Biden’s candidacy, featuring a black coffin decorated with Biden 2020 stickers.

“The campaign is pretty much done,” one “mourner” said. “The people have spoken. Young people have spoken.”

Earlier this week, the 77-year-old former vice president’s struggles to connect with voters, despite being deemed the Democratic Party’s frontrunner for its 2020 presidential nomination, prompted him to leave New Hampshire early, before the primary results were in, so he could focus on the Feb. 22 Nevada caucuses and Feb. 29 South Carolina primary.

Biden told supporters in South Carolina on Tuesday that he wasn’t anywhere close to giving up on the race.

“It is important that Iowa and New Hampshire have spoken, but we need to hear from Nevada and South Carolina and Super Tuesday and beyond,” he said. “We haven’t heard from the most committed constituents in the Democratic Party -- the African-American community -- or the fastest-growing segment of the party -- the Latino Americans.”

Biden went on to describe the importance of the African-American and Latino votes, saying that you “can’t be the Democratic nominee and you can’t win the Democratic nomination as a Democrat unless you have the support of black and brown voters.”

On Thursday night Biden was in midtown Manhattan, courting Wall Street figures as he hoped to raise at least $1 million, the New York Post reported.

Attendees at the Wayfarer restaurant event were scheduled to include former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack, Centerview Partners executive Alan Hartman, Citigroup exec Ray McGuire, Blackstone operating chief Jonathan Gray, Snap chairman Michael Lynton and former Obama economic adviser Jeffrey Zients, according to a list obtained by CNBC.

Biden’s fourth-place finish in the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses and even worse fifth-place finish in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary reportedly had some backers concerned about the future of his campaign

A recent Quinnipiac University poll showed Sen. Bernie Sanders leading the Democratic Party field nationally, with support from 25 percent of Democratic voters, with Biden garnering only 17 percent.

