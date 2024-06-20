Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Biden donors put up $10 million in effort to compete with Trump campaign’s viral videos: report

Pro-Biden super PAC trying to help president catch up with Trump's online presence

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
We've seen 'death and destruction' under Biden's America: Mehek Cooke Video

We've seen 'death and destruction' under Biden's America: Mehek Cooke

'Fox News @ Night' panelists Mehek Cooke and James Kimmey discuss Virginia's 5th Congressional District race and former President Trump's latest poll numbers.

President Biden's allies have donated at least $10 million in an effort to compete against the Trump campaign's prolific use of social media, according to a new report.

Leaders at Biden's top re-election super PAC, Future Forward USA Action, fear that the current president is losing the viral video war to Trump and his allies, Reuters reported. Trump and his fellow Republicans have bombarded social media with videos of Biden freezing or otherwise appearing old at public events for weeks.

The Democratic super PAC boasts supporters like Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and LinkedIn founder Reed Hoffman. The effort aims to help Biden's campaign understand how social media algorithms work, in addition to collaborating with pro-Biden influencers.

"Future Forward is around to help solve problems, and TikTok is a problem and the group is reasonably trying to solve that problem," one Democrat source told Reuters.

BIDEN'S 'PERPETUAL STATE OF CONFUSION' ON DISPLAY IN NORMANDY AMID RISING COGNITIVE QUESTIONS

President Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Since February, when the Biden campaign officially joined the TikTok platform, it has posted more than 200 times and garnered just over 380,000 followers. Trump joined TikTok barely two weeks ago but has already accumulated 6.4 million followers.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee has been leaning into Biden's age issues by sharing footage of him freezing up or appearing confused at public events. 

The White House has condemned the clips as "cheap fakes," but there is little evidence to suggest the clips have been altered in a deceptive way.

SOCIAL MEDIA MOCKS BIDEN BEING LED OFFSTAGE BY FIRST LADY

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower after being found guilty

Since February, when the Biden campaign officially joined the TikTok platform, it has posted more than 200 times and garnered just over 380,000 followers. Trump joined TikTok barely two weeks ago but has already accumulated 6.4 million followers. (Felipe Ramales for Fox News Digital)

The "cheap fakes" line has proven to be the White House's primary defense against embarrassing videos of Biden in recent weeks.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE DOUBLES DOWN ON 'CHEAP FAKE' BIDEN VIDEOS: 'SO MUCH MISINFORMATION'

The term was used in some news articles as early as 2019, but there were significantly more this week following the videos on social media of Biden.

Not everyone is buying the explanation, however. This is all part of "election slogans and buzzwords," according to Heritage Foundation tech researcher Jake Denton.

Biden gives gun safety remarks

The "cheap fakes" line has proven to be with White House's primary defense against embarrassing videos of Biden in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"It's very clear what's going on here," Denton told Fox News Digital. "They're trying to push a new term underneath the school of misinformation to try and pressure social media companies to take action on videos of this nature."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This kind of requires a ramp-up stage where you allege that something is a ‘cheap fake,’ or that it's malicious in some way related to misinformation, and then you have essentially the evidence, the fact pattern, whatever, to go and push the social media companies with takedown requests, because it's misinformation regarding an election. So to me, that's kind of the seed that's being planted here."

Reuters contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics